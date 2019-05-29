0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

France to ratify NATO accession protocol soon: ambassador

The ratification procedure of North Macedonia's NATO Accession Protocol is ongoing and will be be completed soon, said French Ambassador Christian Thimonier on Wednesday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 29 May 2019 11:38
