FM Dimitrov: Acknowledgment of North Macedonia’s progress to strengthen European influence in region

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov believes that if the EU fails to give the green light for the opening of North Macedonia's accession negotiations, this would have a negative effect and damage the Union's credibility in the region.

Ivan Kolekjevski 31 May 2019 13:16
