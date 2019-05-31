0_Web_Top storiesBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Fivefold increase in foreign investments in Q1, says Angjushev

The capital of foreign companies that have invested in our country to build plants in the first quarter of 2019 amounts to €78,8 million - a fivefold increase compared to the average in the past seven years, said Deputy PM for economic affairs Kocho Angjushev.

Bisera Altiparmakova 31 May 2019 18:48
