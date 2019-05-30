Biznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

FinMin Tevdovski content with EC 2019 Progress Report

Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski said he was content with the European Commission 2019 Progress Report for North Macedonia which, according to him, clearly states that the Ministry of Finance has implemented reforms in cooperation with the IMF, the World Bank, the EC and the EU, and improved management of public finances.  

Nevenka Nikolikj 30 May 2019 13:55
Back to top button
Close