Federer into French Open fourth round past Ruud 

Paris, 31 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Roger Federer advances into the second week of the French Open with a 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (10-8) third-round win over Norway’s Casper Ruud on Friday.

Federer, 37, won nine games in a row from 3-2 down in the first to 5-0 in the second but then had to save a set point from the courageous Ruud before winning in 2 hours 11 minutes on fourth match point.

The Swiss icon made his grand slam debut in Paris 20 years ago, when Ruud’s father Christian was also playing there and reached the third round.

Friday’s match was his 400th at the majors, a feat no one else has achieved. He is oldest man in the Paris last 16 in 52 years and at the majors overall in 28 years. The 2009 winner has yet to drop a set in his return to Roland Garros from a four-year absence but is yet to face a major test.