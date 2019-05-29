0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

European Commission to release North Macedonia Progress Report

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn will present the Union's Enlargement Strategy in the European Parliament and European Commission on Wednesday, MIA reports from Brussels.

Ivan Kolekjevski 29 May 2019 9:19
