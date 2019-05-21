European border agency launches joint operation with Albania

Brussels, 21 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The European Border and Coast Guard agency on Tuesday launched a joint operation with Albania, its first ever with a non-EU country.

The European Commission said it has deployed teams to help Albanian authorities “strengthen border management and enhance security” at the border with Greece.

Greece is an EU member and the operation is being carried out in agreement with “all concerned countries,” the commission said.

“This operation marks a new phase for border cooperation between the EU and its Western Balkan partners and is yet another step towards the full denationalization of the agency,” it said.

Albania has become another gateway for refugees and migrants arriving through Greece as they try to reach wealthy EU countries since the main Balkan route has been closed in 2016.

At the peak of the migration crisis in 2015-16, more than a million people passed from Turkey through Greece, North Macedonia, Serbia and Hungary, or Croatia and Slovenia.

Since the borders were sealed, the people branched off to Bosnia, Albania or even attempting to sail directly to Italy.

All Western Balkan countries are EU membership hopefuls at different stages of the accession process.