EU, US welcome adoption of reform laws in security sector

The EU Delegation and the United States Embassy welcomed Wednesday the Parliament's adoption of the set of reform laws in the security sector, considering their importance to the country's Euro-Atlantic integration.

Ivan Kolekjevski 22 May 2019 19:49

