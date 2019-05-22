0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Erol Musliu appointed new Intelligence Agency director

President Stevo Pendarovski appointed Wednesday Erol Musliu as new director of the Intelligence Agency, the President's Office said in a press release. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 22 May 2019 14:30
