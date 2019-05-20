EuropeEurope.PortalSvet.Slajder

Eiffel Tower closed as person attempts to climb it

The Eiffel Tower in Paris was closed on Monday afternoon after a person attempted to climb on the structure, a spokeswoman confirmed to dpa.

Ivan Kolekjevski 20 May 2019 19:12
epa05265758 View of the Eiffel Tower at the Champ de Mars in Paris, France, 14 April 2016. Paris will be one of the host cities of the UEFA EURO 2016 soccer championship. EPA/JEREMY LEMPIN

Broadcaster BFMTV reported that the person had been arrested by police while attempting to climb between the tower’s second storey and the top storey, which is 276 metres off the ground.

Footage from the scene showed police cordoning off the area around the monument, which celebrated its 130th anniversary last week.

On Twitter, the company running the tower warned users that it was closed until further notice.

