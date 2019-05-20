Eiffel Tower closed as person attempts to climb it

Paris, 20 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The Eiffel Tower in Paris was closed on Monday afternoon after a person attempted to climb on the structure, a spokeswoman confirmed to dpa.

Broadcaster BFMTV reported that the person had been arrested by police while attempting to climb between the tower’s second storey and the top storey, which is 276 metres off the ground.

Footage from the scene showed police cordoning off the area around the monument, which celebrated its 130th anniversary last week.

On Twitter, the company running the tower warned users that it was closed until further notice.