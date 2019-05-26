Earthquake hits central Peru; president calls for calm

An 8.0-magnitude earthquake has struck central Peru, the US Geological Survey reported Sunday.

The quake struck early on Sunday at about 75 kilometers south-east of the city of Lagunas at a depth of about 110 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra took to Twitter to call on citizens to “remain calm.”

Earlier this month, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake rocked a coastal area in southern Peru. That quake had its epicenter at 64 kilometers south-west of Lomas in Arequipa region.