Dräxlmaier cooperates with over 600 domestic companies, intends to increase cooperation

Dräxlmaier Group in Kavadarci cooperates with over 600 domestic companies, and its turnover in domestic supply is about EUR 10.000.000, Director General Lucas Miringer said Thursday at a meeting with Minister Zoran Shapurikj, who is in charge of regulations on improving the investment climate for domestic companies.

Nevenka Nikolikj 23 May 2019 11:32

