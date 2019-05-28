0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderPolitics

Dimitrov: We expect positive EC report, decision to open negotiations by year’s end

Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov who attended Tuesday the meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the Visegrad 4 countries and the countries of the Western Balkans in Bratislava said that tomorrow we expect a positive report from the European Commission and a political decision for opening accession negotiations by year’s end.

Silvana Kochovska 28 May 2019 19:47
