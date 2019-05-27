0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Deputy PM Angjushev says public offices come and go

Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev said Monday that all public office holders should be aware they would leave the post one day, adding he was unmoved about the pending Government reshuffle.

Ivan Kolekjevski 27 May 2019 13:36
