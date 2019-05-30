Cuba allows private wi-fi networks and import of routers

Havana, 30 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Cuba will allow the creation of private wi-fi networks and the import of routers, state media reported.

The new rules, which will enter into force in late July, make legal thousands of homemade networks which are currently illegal but tolerated by the government.

Restaurants and bars will also be able to offer their clients internet connections, which have only been available at hotels.

Cuba has been one of the countries with the least access to the internet, a situation that critics attribute partly to attempts to repress free speech.

However, President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who took office in April 2018, has worked to improve internet connectivity.