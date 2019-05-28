0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Croatia confirms support for North Macedonia’s European future

In an official visit to Croatia, Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bujar Osmani met with Croatian Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Marija Pejčinović Burić and discussed North Macedonia's European future.

Magdalena Reed 28 May 2019 13:14
