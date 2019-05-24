Copenhagen to host contemporary Macedonian film festival

Skopje, 24 May 2019 (MIA) – A festival of contemporary Macedonian cinema will open in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a screening of Gjorche Stavreski’s Secret Ingredient (2017) on Friday evening.

Organized by the Danish Film Institute, the festival will also screen Igor Ivanov-Izi’s Upside Down (2007), Darijan Pejovski’s Three Days in September (2015), Aleksandar Popovski’s Balkan is Not Dead (2013), and Vardan Tozija’s Amok (2016).

The movies were selected by film critic and Manaki Brothers International Cinematographers Festival director Gena Teodosievska.

The event is a part of an ongoing collaboration between Manaki Brothers festival and the Danish Film Institute.

Denmark was a Manaki Brothers festival Country in Focus in 2017 when contemporary Danish films were presented before Bitola filmgoers.

Jesper Andersen from the Danish Film Institute, Ambassador of North Macedonia to Denmark Aleksandar Novotni, and Teodosievska will speak at the Copenhagen event celebrating contemporary Macedonian filmmakers. mr/14:37