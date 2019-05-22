0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Commitment to reforms for better education: debate

The Government is committed to reforms in the education sector that are exceptionally important for the quality of life of young people and the country's economic development, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev prior to a public debate on quality education on Wednesday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 22 May 2019 20:51
