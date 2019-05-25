Citizens protest against addiction treatment center in Gazi Baba

Skopje, 25 May 2019 (MIA) – Gazi Baba Municipality citizens protested against the Kisela Voda Municipality’s Addiction Treatment Center being moved into the former Metalski Zavod Tito plant premises in Madzhari.

Protesters carried signs asking the authorities to stop the recently announced move. According to them, the center should be located in a more isolated area instead of in a neighboorhood housing daycare centers and schools.

Local authorities, protesters said, should have organized a referendum, because the Mayor was not elected to make this decision on their behalf.

If the local and central government officials refuse to accept their request, the citizens said the protests would become more radical. mr/17:58