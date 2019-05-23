Chambers of Commerce to host business breakfast with PM

Skopje, 23 May 2019 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Danela Arsovska, President of the Macedonian Chambers of Commerce, will address businesspeople, government officials, and members of the diplomatic corps attending the Chambers’ traditional Business Breakfast with the Prime Minister.

According to the official press release, the event will focus on discussing pressing economic issues and ways to improve the business climate.

To that end, the Chambers of Commerce has developed a proposal including over 80 economic measures related to updating legislation, administrative barriers and parafiscal charges, digitalization, information technology and communications, domestic and foreign trade, industry, and construction.

The proposed measures are based on challenges business face daily, as well as on expert analyses, positive practices, and corporate experiences, organizers say. mr/10:51