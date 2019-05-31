0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Carovska says country improving access of vulnerable groups to legal services

North Macedonia is actively involved in the implementation of the Open Government Partnership 2019-020 in the field of access to justice. The Government's adoption of the Law on Free Legal Aid and the development of local legal services has significantly improved the access to justice for the most vulnerable groups, Minister of Labor and Social Policy Mila Carovska told the Open Government Partnership Global Summit 2019 in Ottawa.

Ivan Kolekjevski 31 May 2019 12:02

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close