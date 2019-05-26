Carovska invites citizens to apply for new welfare benefits

Skopje, 26 May 2019 (MIA) – Beginning Wednesday, socially disadvantaged persons can apply for the new benefits, which are 300 percent higher per the social reform laws allotting 2 million denars for welfare, said Minister for Labor and Social Policy Mila Carovska.

Speaking at a news conference on Sunday, Minister Carovska said the social reform would help over 30,000 families out of poverty.

Carovska invited all current welfare recipients to apply at local social protection centers, as well as households living on one minimal income with children; unemployed parents of children with disabilities over 62 years of age (for women) and 64 years of age (for men) who are not on a pension plan, and persons over 65 who are not on a pension plan because of insufficient years of service.

The social reform, Carovska said, introduces new standards into welfare and applies to all categories of citizens but focuses, most of all, on fighting against child poverty.

She added that, with the new legislation, a household of four including two children in school will be given 10,600 denars in benefits, which is a family package that comprises guaranteed minimum income as well as child and education financial aid. Those families’ benefits until now were around 3,000 denars.

Asked to elaborate on the child and education financial aid, Minister Carovska said it would help bring down child poverty to a minimum.

“Those transfers,” Carovska said, “will be given only if the child goes to school. If the child doesn’t go to school, we’ll put pressure on parents to send their children to school so they can receive the financial aid.”

“The children on the street are targeted by the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy because every child will be given financial aid individually and they will not be able to be on the streets. So if the family is given a guaranteed income, they won’t be allowed to be on the streets with their children,” Carovska said. mr/14:25