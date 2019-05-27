Campaign to raise breast cancer awareness

Skopje, 27 May 2019 (MIA) – Health Ministry and anti-cancer association Borka are launching Monday a campaign to raise cancer awareness in North Macedonia.

A panel discussion in the Army House in Strumica will tackle the risks, challenges, possible solutions and next steps and activities of the Health Ministry to reduce the number of cancer patients and create a healthy population.

Health Minister Venko Filipche, among others, is set to address the panel.

The aim of the campaign is to actively engage all relevant parties and stakeholders in the creation of a healthy population, aware of risks and challenges, and a country with significantly reduced numbers of cancer patients and a significantly increased number of people who have been cured from cancer, the Health Ministry said.

“If diagnosed at the early stages, breast cancer can be successfully treated and cured,” the Ministry noted.