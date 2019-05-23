Business community presents Gov’t with 78 priorities

Skopje, 23 May 2019 (MIA) – At today’s Business Breakfast with the Prime Minister, Danela Arsovska, the president of the Macedonian Chambers of Commerce, presented the Government with 78 measures to improve the country’s business climate.

The proposed measures, based on expert analyses, positive practices, and corporate experiences, are meant to address priorities submitted by local companies over the past few months, Arsovska said.

The biggest challenges for businesses are the gray economy and the parafiscal charges that burden companies and citizens daily, according to Arsovska. She said she hoped the proposed measures would be implemented by the end of 2019.

The measures relate to updating legislation, lowering administrative barriers and parafiscal charges, digitalization, information technology and communications, domestic and foreign trade, industry, and construction.

Attending the traditional event were PM Zoran Zaev, deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev, businesspeople, government officials, and members of the diplomatic corps.

PM Zaev said the country’s financial liquidity, in general, has been excellent.

“Use the budget funds to support the local economy. They will only increase in time. Thanks to your advice, additional flexible measures have been introduced so more companies can apply and use more of these funds,” Zaev said.

He also announced a new project his Cabinet and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been working on: a Greek fund of 200 million euros.

“It’s a fund for Serbia and North Macedonia, out of which 70-80 million euros in grants will be allocated to the Republic of North Macedonia,” PM Zaev said.

Most of the finances will go to small and medium-sized enterprises, sustainable energy and environmental projects, according to Zaev.

After presenting reform results so far, Deputy PM Angjushev announced a new Czech investment into the country.

“Lokotrans will build a manufacturing plant in Gazi Baba, in the industrial part of Skopje,” Angjushev said, adding the investment was worth 20 million euros and would re-train and provide jobs for Kolska factory employees.

The Bussiness Breakfast with the Prime Minister is a traditional event hosted by the Macedonian Chambers of Commerce to encourage entrepreneurs and investors and improve conditions in the private sector, which ought to drive the country’s economic growth, according to organizers. mr/15:25