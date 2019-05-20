0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

British violin virtuoso Vanessa Mae to open 2019 Ohrid Summer

The 59th Ohrid Summer festival will open on July 12 with the concert of world-renowned British violinist Vanessa Mae, accompanied by the orchestra of Macedonian Philharmonic and Macedonian Opera and Ballet vocal soloists, under the baton of Bulgaria's Ivan Kozhuharov.

Ivan Kolekjevski 20 May 2019 18:19

