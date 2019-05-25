0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Boy with electrical burns to be treated in Sofia

The boy who suffered electric shock and was badly burned Friday at the Trubarevo railway station was sent to Bulgaria's Pirogov Hospital's special department for treating burns in children, according to the Ministry of Health.

Magdalena Reed 25 May 2019 18:14

An ambulance took him to the Bulgarian hospital, where he will be given further treatment “thanks to our colleagues in Sofia,” the Ministry says in a press release.

“We wish the child a speedy recovery,” the Ministry adds.

The Ministries of Health of North Macedonia and Bulgaria signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in Jan. 2019, and the cooperation with Bulgarian hospitals has been excellent, the release reads. mr/18:14

