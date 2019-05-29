Boris Johnson to face court over much-criticized Brexit funding claim

London, 29 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Boris Johnson, Britain’s former foreign secretary and favourite to succeed Theresa May as prime minister, must appear before a court over a controversial claim he made during the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign, local media report.

Johnson will face accusations of misconduct in public office over claims that he lied to the public by saying that leaving the European Union would save Britain 350 million pounds (442.6 million dollars) per week, the Press Association reported on Wednesday.

The claim was made in the campaign running up to the 2016 Brexit referendum, in which 52 per cent voted to leave the EU, and again in the 2017 snap elections, which turned out to be disastrous for Johnson’s ruling Conservative Party.

PA quoted the judge as saying she was “satisfied that this is a

proper case to issue the summons as requested,” without commenting on the merits of the complaint, which was brought by a private campaigner.

The 350-million-dollar sum has become infamous in the divisive debate over Brexit. It was emblazoned on the side of a double-decker red bus, alongside the campaign promise to fund Britain’s ailing National Health Service instead.

However, several observers have pointed out that the statistic was flawed and did not take into account funds that Britain receives from the bloc in return.

In September 2017, the head of the Britain’s Statistics Authority wrote to Johnson to say the figure was “a clear misuse of official statistics.”