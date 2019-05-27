Bong Joon Ho becomes first South Korean to win Cannes’ top prize

Cannes, 27 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Bong Joon Ho on Saturday became the first South Korean director to win Cannes’ Palme d’Or for best film for his black comedy “Parasite”, but hopes that the festival would advance the cause of female filmmakers were dashed.

Hugely popular with festivalgoers, “Parasite,” which delves into class and social tensions in modern-day Korea, was one of 21 films vying for the Palme d’Or, the world’s leading film festival’s top prize.

“This year marks the 100th anniversary of (the birth of) Korean cinema. And the Cannes festival has given me a great gift” said Bong, who expressed surprise about winning the award because he said his film’s humour was uniquely Korean.

The 49-year-old was the second Asian director to win the festival’s top prize for the second consecutive year after Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda earned the coveted award for “Shoplifters” in 2018.

Cannes has made a concerted effort in recent years to try to counter criticism that it is something of an old-fashioned boy’s club unprepared to take the role of women in the movie business seriously.

Indeed, the inclusion of four female directors in the race for the Palme d’Or had raised hopes that one of them might become only the second woman filmmaker to win the prestigious prize.

To date New Zealand-born Jane Campion is the only woman to have won the Palme d’Or, with “The Piano” in 1993.

In the end three of the four women in the main competition won prizes with French-Senegalese director Mati Diop awarded the festival’s second prize after the Palme d’Or, the Grand Prix, for her movie “Atlantics.”

Set against the backdrop of Europe’s refugee crisis, Diop’s film tells the story of a 17-year-old girl facing an arranged marriage but in love with a young construction worker.

The 37-year-old Diop also made Cannes history by becoming the first black female filmmaker to be selected for Cannes’ main competition.

The best screenplay prize was awarded to France’s Celine Sciamma for her story about a 19th-century romance between two women, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” which many festival critics believed was one of the outstanding films screened at the festival this year.

Britain’s Emily Beecham won the best actress award for her role in Austrian director Jessica Hausner’s “Little Joe” about a genetically engineered plant with a mind-bending scent.

Two years ago, Bong inadvertently became embroiled in another controversy that has plagued Cannes in recent years – its battle to protect the big screen experience in the face of the rise of internet movie platforms, notably Netflix.

Bong’s 2017 competition entry “Okja” was backed by Netflix, prompting Cannes to rule that all films in competition required a French theatrical release. This year, for the second consecutive year, Netflix has not included any movies in the fight for the Palme d’Or.

Cannes’ third-highest award, the jury prize, was shared between France’s Ladj Ly for his debut film about an uprising in Paris’ notorious outer suburbs in “Les Miserables” and Brazil’s Kleber Mendonca Filho and Juliano Dornelles for their sci-fi thriller “Bacurau.”

Speaking at a press conference, the 41-year-old Ly said he was dedicating his prize to the poor people of France, adding that he had organized a special screening of his film for French President Emmanuel Macron.

Now in its 72nd year, the festival’s best director prize was awarded to the Belgian filmmaking brothers and masters of social realist cinema Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne for their film “Young Ahmed.”

The movie tells the tale of a radicalized young Muslim determined to murder his teacher.

Oscar-winning Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, who headed up the festival’s nine-member jury told the black-tie audience attending the gala award ceremony the films included in the competition had an “urgency of social consciousness”.

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas won the best actor award for his role in Pedro Almodovar’s semi-autobiographical “Pain and Glory.”

The 58-year-old Banderas dedicated his award to Almodovar, saying as actors “we suffer a lot, we sacrifice, and there is a lot of pain behind an actor of any kind. But there is also glory, and this is my night of glory”.