Belgrade hosts Macedonian Culture Days

Belgrade, 21 May 2019 (MIA) – Monday night’s concert titled Communities Together opened this year’s Macedonian Culture Days, an annual celebration of Macedonian culture held for the ninth time in Serbia’s capital.

The concert held at Belgrade’s Theater 78 included performances by representatives of the city’s Macedonian, Croatian, Slovene, and Vlach community, according to organizers.

This year’s edition of Macedonian Culture Days runs May 20-25 and is titled Touch of Macedonia 2019.

As part of the celebration, contemporary Macedonian poets will read their poems as well as poetry by Macedonian literary greats Blazhe Koneski, Aco Shopov, Petre M. Andreevski, and others.

Reading at Parobrod Cultural Center on Tuesday evening will be Dolores Atanasova-Lori, Tihomir Janchoski, Natasha Sardzhoska, Snezhana Stojchevska, and Istok Ulchar.

The center will also host Macedonian painter Kalina Brajkovska’s solo exhibition.

Titled Behind the Rainbow, Brajkovska’s exhibition opens on Wednesday.

Two Macedonian shorts will be screened at Parobrod on Thursday: Nikola Popovski’s The Last Church Bells (2017) and Eleonora Veninova’s Fighting for Death (2016).

On Friday, May 24, Ss. Cyril and Methodius Day, a delegation of the Embassy of North Macedonia to Serbia will lay flowers at the monument to the apostles of the Slavs.

The monument is a gift from Macedonian sculptor Tome Serafimovski to the city of Belgrade.

Macedonian Culture Days: Touch of Macedonia 2019 will end on Saturday with a performance by Skopje’s Adrenalin Band.

The event is organized by the Makedonium Association of Macedonians in Belgrade, with the support of Serbia’s Ministry of Culture, the National Council of Macedonians in Serbia, and Alkaloid from Skopje. mr/17:57