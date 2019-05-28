Biznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Bekteshi: Products should be safe, informed consumers maker better choices

The draft-texts of the law on consumer protection and the consumer protection strategy 2019-2023, which aim to improve the quality of people's lives and ensure high standards of consumer protection, but also follow EU policies, were presented at Tuesday's final conference of the IPA project "Technical Support for Development of Consumer Protection Policies".

Ivan Kolekjevski 28 May 2019 13:23
