Austrian rightists fight rearguard battle as corruption probe looms

Vienna, 21 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Austrian far-right politicians lashed out at known and unknown enemies on Tuesday, as prosecutors probe corruption allegations triggered by a sensational video sting that surfaced days before the EU elections.

“We will find those who are behind the illegally taped video and the dirty campaigning, and I will prove my innocence!” Heinz-Christian Strache wrote on Facebook.

He stepped down Saturday as party chief and vice chancellor after German media published a covert video of his meeting with a fake wealthy Russian in Ibiza in 2017, a few months before elections that brought his Freedom Party to power alongside Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s centrist People’s Party.

Austria’s prosecution unit that handles business crimes and corruption (WKStA) has received numerous charges filed by the public in connection with the so-called Ibiza video as well as charges from the opposition Social Democrats.

“The WKStA is carrying out a detailed examination into whether there are initial grounds for suspicion,” the unit said in a statement, without naming potential suspects.

Strache has not disputed the content of the video, in which he gives advice to the woman posing as a niece of a Russian oligarch who purportedly has millions to make investments and donations in Austria.

Strache can be seen and heard talking about ways to evade Austria’s party funding law, about potentially large public infrastructure contracts and water privatization plans, and about how the woman could buy Austria’s largest newspaper and turn it into a Freedom Party mouthpiece.

However, Strache states on numerous occasions in the recording that Austrian laws must be followed.

Kurz has called early elections over the video, but his plan to form a caretaker government without the FPOe faces strong headwinds from the opposition Social Democrats, who want him to step down, and from FPOe politicians who want to back a no-confidence vote against him in parliament.

FPOe interior minister Herbert Kickl retaliated on Tuesday against Kurz’s decision to sack him by issuing a last-minute order, against Kurz’s wishes, to lower the hourly pay for asylum seekers to 1.50 euros (1,70 dollars).

All other FPOe ministers formally handed in their resignations Tuesday in protest at Kickl’s ousting.

President Van der Bellen warned against a destabilizing no-confidence vote and appealed to all parties to “take conciliatory steps and to show responsibility for the state.”

Strache has pointed to German late-night host and known prankster Jan Boehmermann as one possible source of the video, as well as to controversial Israeli political operative Tal Silberstein, who was involved in dirty campaigning for Austria’s Social Democrats in the past.

However, Boehmermann and Silberstein have made it known that they were not involved in the video, whose origin remains unknown.

German activist art collective Center for Political Beauty has also been named because of projects that have included erecting a replica of a holocaust memorial next to the home of a far-right German politician. “We cannot comment at this time,” a spokesman of the group said.

Media have also speculated as to whether a Western intelligence service was involved, given the highly professional nature of the ruse and the timing of the video’s publication.

The recording has raised questions about how the FPOe has been financing itself, and whether it has used an organization named Austria in Motion to collect money in order to evade the party funding law.

Several FPOe politicians were scheduled to take part in a Vienna conference with Russian representatives on Tuesday, but they pulled out of the event at the last minute.

Like other populist parties in Europe, the FPOe maintains friendly ties with Russia.

One of the FPOe figures who stayed away from the discussion event was parliamentarian Markus Tschank, who previously served as treasurer of Austria in Motion.