At least 15 killed in Brazil prison clash

Rio de Janeiro, 27 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – At least 15 people were killed Sunday in a clash between rival inmates in a prison in north-western Brazil, local media reported.

The violence broke out at during visiting hours at the Anisio Jobim Penitentiary Complex (Compaj) in Amazonas’ capital Manaus, with prisoners attacking each other with home-made weapons, according to the O Globo news portal.

Military police managed to end the violence shortly afterwards. All of the dead were prisoners and an investigation was begun to determine what triggered the clash.

In January 2017, 56 people died in the same prison in clashes between groups of inmates.