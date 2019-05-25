Annual Titov Vrv climb begins with cleanup

Tetovo, 25 May 2019 (MIA) – Tetovo’s Ljuboten mountaineering club members on Saturday prepared for their annual Titov Vrv climb by cleaning up the area surrounding the Popova Shapka hotel.

The event, sponsored by the EU Delegation’s “EU for You” campaign, includes a lecture series on the health benefits of mountain climbing, a tent pitching contest, and an exhibition.

The climb, following the Vakuf trail, is scheduled for Sunday morning.

Dedicated to the memory of environmentalist and Ljuboten member Ljupcho Melovski, the 38th annual climb will start at 6:30 am, May 26, at the Popova Shapka hotel.



The route is 14 km long each way through meadows and rocky terrain with patches of snow. It takes, on average, about four hours to climb. The return is scheduled to depart at noon. mr/16:14