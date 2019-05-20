Biznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyVideo statement

Angjushev: Austrian medical equipment company interested in North Macedonia investment

There is increasing interest to invest in the country. North Macedonia is on the map of companies that want to enlarge their production capacities, said Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev after the end of conference “Vienna Economic Talks – New Perspectives for the Republic of North Macedonia” in the Austrian capital on Monday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 20 May 2019 19:29
Back to top button
Close