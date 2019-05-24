Ali Pasha Mosque shows why Ohrid’s UNESCO status is threatened

Ohrid, 24 May 2019 (MIA) – The Ali Pasha Mosque conservation and restoration project is a perfect example of why the Ohrid region is likely to end up on UNESCO’s list of World Heritage in Danger.

The project reveals what has been going on in the city over the past three decades: Construction authorities often turn a blind eye to illegal constructions.

Even worse, they frequently partner up with the investors issuing only some of the permits, enough to cover their tracks and make construction appear legal.

For instance, one institution issues a building intervention permit, but not a construction permit which is to be issued by another institution. A third institution, which is in charge of handling irregularities, can’t act because the investor possesses part of the necessary permits.

On top of that, politics is often involved. A solution can be reached only after it’s too late to change anything and when all sides agree on a deal.

This was the case with the Ali Pasha Mosque project, which was issued a conservation and restoration permit, but not a building permit.

While the authorities were publicly debating who had jurisdiction over what and how the situation should be handled, construction on the mosque continued.

In the end, it turned out a deal had been struck for building a 25-meter minaret (instead of the originally planned 32-meter minaret) rather than tearing the whole construction down. The minaret dome is currently under construction.

Similarly, the construction of the hotel in Lagadin was stopped, but not before five stories had already been built.

The frame structure is currently abandoned, but it will probably not be torn down. Instead, construction will most likely be completed, with the building smaller than originally planned.

Should the building be torn down, however, the investor will have to be compensated, as he had acquired the proper building permits.

A point worth making is that for these permits to be issued, the urban plan had to be changed by a General Act.

But now, the only guilty party is the owner, for not notifying the authorities about the start of construction on time. Everything else has apparently been done by the books.

The construction of the St. Clement’s University at Plaoshnik is another object that exceeded the permitted height of a building in the old urban nucleus of the town.

As a result, UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee sent an advisory mission to the site. Following their report, the size of the complex was significantly reduced, although some say that it’s still too big.

Meanwhile, no one objected to the alterations to the authentic architecture of the Old Town buildings.

All these examples and many others previously unknown to the public, but familiar to the people of Ohrid, are the reasons that UNESCO has recommended that the Ohrid region be put on the World Heritage in Danger list.

Aleksandar Bachikj

Tr. by Monika Mihajlovska