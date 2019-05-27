Air New Zealand signs multi-billion-dollar deal with Boeing

Air New Zealand (Air NZ) has thrown its support behind multinational aerospace company Boeing, committing to buy eight Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft in a multi-billion-dollar deal announced Monday.

In addition to the eight firm orders, representing a value of 4.12 billion New Zealand dollars (2.7 billion US dollars), the deal includes options to increase the number of aircraft up to 20, Air NZ chief executive Christopher Luxon said in a statement.

The first of the aircraft will join the Air NZ fleet, which currently includes 13 787-9 Dreamliners, in 2022. The airline said it had also negotiated substitution rights that allowed a switch from the larger 787-10 aircraft to smaller 787-9s, or a combination of the two models.

Luxon said the 787-10, powered by General Electric’s GEnx-1B engines, offered almost 15 per cent more space for customers and cargo than the 787-9.

Part of Air NZ’s existing Dreamliner aircraft were fitted with Rolls Royce engines, which forced groundings for repairs costing the airline tens of millions of dollars.

The new long-haul aircraft will replace Air NZ’s fleet of eight 777-200 planes and are expected to be 25 per cent more fuel efficient.

Air NZ currently operates 13 Boeing 787-9s, eight Boeing 777-200s and seven Boeing 777-300 aircraft. A 14th Boeing 787-9 will enter the fleet later this year.

Boeing has been working to regain the public’s trust after its 737 MAX jets were grounded due to software concerns when two of the aircraft were involved in fatal crashes.