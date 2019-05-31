‘Aida’ closes 47th May Opera Evenings

Related Articles
Ministry of Culture to change way it funds projects
21 February 2019 12:03
National ballet to perform Glazunov’s Raymonda
26 March 2019 10:13
31st International Book Fair opens Wednesday
8 May 2019 11:05
Croatian children’s films in Cinemathque
9 January 2019 9:02
Literary event ‘Ilinden 2019’ begins
14 May 2019 9:21
Christmas concert in Kratovo
5 January 2019 10:34
Провери го и оваClose
-
The list of EU membership hopefuls30 May 2019 14:50
-
Filipce: 2019 health budget at EUR 102,5 million24 November 2018 14:15
-
Pendarovski: Vote for me is vote for unity, peace and stability19 April 2019 15:42