Activists: Death toll from Syrian strikes south of Idlib rise to 17

Beirut, 28 May 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The death toll from Syrian government airstrikes on a rebel-controlled area south of Idlib has risen to at least 17, among them five children, activists and monitoring group said on Monday.

According to the White Helmets rescue organization, the planes targeted the city of Ariha, as well as Maaret Harma and Hazareen, all in the southern countryside of the province.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said all of those killed were civilians. It added that some 50 other civilians were also wounded.

“The situation is very difficult. We are still trying to pull people out from under the rubble and hoping there will be more survivors,” Ahmed Sheikho of the White Helmets told dpa.

The Observatory said some 130 airstrikes were carried out Monday by Syrian government planes on various rebel-held areas.

Mustapha Dahnoun, an activist on the scene and who was injured two days ago, told dpa that at least three buildings were damaged in Ariha and smoke still covered the area where the attack took place.

“The sound of women and men wailing for their children who are still stuck under the rubble, echoed through out the area,” the activist said. “The planes are focusing on civilian areas to force more displacement.”

Late last month, forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, supported by Russian air power, initiated a massive campaign against rebels in Hama and Idlib, the last major opposition stronghold in Syria.

According to the Observatory, some 253 civilians, among them 52 children, have since been killed in the two provinces.

The latest escalation in war-torn Syria has displaced thousands of people and raised fears that a truce of almost eight months in the Idlib enclave will crumble.

Russia and Iran back the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria’s multi-sided civil war.

Moscow struck a ceasefire deal with Ankara last year to prevent a Syrian state offensive into Idlib.

Ankara, which has supported certain rebel groups seeking to overthrow the Syrian government, has sought to prevent an Idlib offensive that could trigger the exodus of refugees into Turkey.