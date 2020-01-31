0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomyPolitics

2019 public debt stable, stands at 48.9 pct of GDP: finance ministry

The country's government debt in 2019 dropped by 0.4 percentage points compared to 2018 and stands at 40.2 percent of GDP, the Ministry of Finance said Friday in a press release.

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 31 January 2020 16:12
