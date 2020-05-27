0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesCrimeCrime.PortalSociety

20 people caught breaking curfew

In the past 24 hours, 20 people were caught breaking curfew, of which 17 were detained while appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Interior Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 27 May 2020 10:14

Skopje, 27 May 2020 (MIA) – In the past 24 hours, 20 people were caught breaking curfew, of which 17 were detained while appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Interior Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry, 284 people were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks.

Over the past 24 hours, the Interior Ministry issued 76 isolation orders and 75 people signed self-isolation statements, the press release reads.

In addition, five persons were caught ignoring stay-at-home orders during police controls.

Back to top button
Close
Close