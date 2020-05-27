20 people caught breaking curfew

Skopje, 27 May 2020 (MIA) – In the past 24 hours, 20 people were caught breaking curfew, of which 17 were detained while appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Interior Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry, 284 people were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks.

Over the past 24 hours, the Interior Ministry issued 76 isolation orders and 75 people signed self-isolation statements, the press release reads.

In addition, five persons were caught ignoring stay-at-home orders during police controls.