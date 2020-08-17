2 migrants killed, several injured in North Macedonia car accident

Skopje, 17 August 2020 (MIA) – Two migrants from Syria were killed and several others were seriously injured after the car they are travelling in collided with a police truck on the Strumica-Shtip highway.

Police said Monday that Audi Q7 car with Skopje license plates, driven by unknown person, which was carrying 12 migrants from Syria, crashed late on Sunday into the back of a stopped police truck on Strumica-Shtip highway, at Radovish interchange.

“One of the migrants died at the scene of the accident, and one died in Shtip Medical Centre. The other migrants and a police officer were seriously injured,” police said.

Prosecutor and police carried out an investigation at the accident scene.