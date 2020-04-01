2,020 Macedonians repatriated from abroad so far: minister

Skopje, 1 April 2020 (MIA) – So far, the Foreign Ministry (MFA) has assisted in repatriating 2,020 Macedonian nationals, including 1,275 people who were brought home by chartered flights, organized by the Ministry.

Also, 5,228 people turned to the MFA for help to be repatriated, and of those, 2,890 agreed to be placed in state-ordered quarantine for at least 15 days and to pay for the plane ticket, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov has said.

He said the Ministry was still making efforts to repatriate citizens stranded abroad.

“We are trying to bring back citizens from the first group [that applied at the Ministry’s call]. Nearly 93% were somewhere in Europe, that’s why our efforts are concentrated on our continent. There are some in other continents, and we are helping them in cooperation with other countries,” Dimitrov said in an interview with Alsat-M on Tuesday night.

According to him, several nationals stranded in South America have returned to Europe with the help of Austria and Portugal.

Asked to comment on criticism by the opposition, which accused the Foreign Ministry of allegedly money laundering through the procedure to charter flights, Minister Dimitrov said someone was trying to play politics in the midst of state of emergency.

“I also had an experience with a press conference of the opposition, claiming that the MFA from March 17 to March 20 had spent money on official trips abroad. I haven’t been traveling anywhere, the last trip by a Ministry official took place on March 3. Now, they are making similar accusations,” Dimitrov said, adding that the government’s general secretariat was tasked with organizing chartered flights.

The state, he noted, wants to help all Macedonians stuck somewhere abroad, but we have to have in mind that capacities for state quarantine are considered a limiting factor.

“It has to be done in a way that it won’t overwhelm the health system at home, both in terms of capacities and in terms of risk. These two interest dictate the dynamic of this operation,” FM Dimitrov told Alsat-M.