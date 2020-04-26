19 new COVID-19 cases in North Macedonia, 126 patients recover

Skopje, 26 April 2020 (MIA) – 19 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, two patient have died, while 126 recovered, the Ministry of Health said Sunday.

Of the recovered, in Skopje – 22, Shtip -1, Struga – 19, Ohrid – 1, Veles – 6, Gevgelija -3, Kavadarci – 1, Kriva Palanka -1, Kumanovo -72.

Two coronavirus patients, aged 49 and 73, passed away at the “8 September” General Hospital in Skopje. The first was admitted for hospital treatment April 3, and immediately put on ventilator. The second was hospitalized April 19, in critical condition.

Of the 19 new COVID-19 cases, 3 are in Skopje, 8 in Kumanovo, 2 in Prilep, 2 in Struga, 2 in Veles, 1 in Gostivar, 1 in Vinica.

The total tally of coronavirus patients in North Macedonia now stands at 1,386.

Of these, in Skopje – 471, Kumanovo – 371, Debar – 51, Shtip-34, Prilep –141, Tetovo – 73, Struga – 64, Veles – 66, Bitola –19, Ohrid –15, Kavadarci – 5, Gostivar –15, Gevgelija – 4, Strumica – 2, Kriva Palanka-5, Radovish – 4, Krushevo – 3, Kochani – 28, Probishtip – 2, Kichevo – 2, Negotino -4, Demir Hisar – 1, Makedonski Brod -2, Pehchevo- 1, Valandovo -1, Vinica – 2.

335 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the past 24 hours. Of these, 290 through the Institute for Public Health, 0 through the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, 0 through the Avicena lab, 25 through the Biotek lab, 0 through the Zhan Mitrev Clinic, 15 through Sistina, 5 through the MANU lab. A total of 15,120 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in North Macedonia, the press release read.

3 new patients have been hospitalized at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases, bringing the total number of people treated there for COVID-19 to 62. 25 of them are given oxygen and 5 have been put on a ventilator.

6 new patients were hospitalized at the “8 September” General Hospital in Skopje, bringing the total number of people treated there for COVID-19 to 29. 5 of them are in critical condition and 7 have been put on a ventilator.

In Bitola, 7 patients are currently being treated for coronavirus at the hospital, one of which is in critical condition, while 12 other coronavirus patients are being treated for the infection at home.

In Shtip, 2 coronavirus patients are being treated at the hospital and 9 more are being treated at home, the press release read.