186 isolation orders issued by Interior Ministry in past 24 hours, 52 people sign self-isolation statements

Skopje, 1 June 2020 (MIA) – Over the past 24 hours, the Interior Ministry issued 186 isolation orders and 52 people signed self-isolation statements, the Ministry said in a press release Monday.

In addition, no one was caught ignoring stay-at-home orders during police controls.

According to the Ministry, 585 people were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks.

Interior Minister Nakje Chulev posted on Facebook that a total 4,693 people were caught ignoring this measure thus far.

He added that 52 people have been put in state quarantine.

“The Interior Ministry is continuously monitoring the implementation of measures adopted by the government in line with fighting the COVID-19 pandemic,” read Chulev’s post.