Skopje, 30 March 2020 (MIA) – A flight carrying 180 Macedonian nationals is to arrive after midnight on Monday, the Government posted on Facebook.

“Eight buses are ready and thoroughly sanitized, bus drivers are protected and snacks and water are provided for the passengers. In line with state quarantine protocols, passengers will be taken to Hotel Drim in Struga to spend 14 days in isolation,” the post reads.