18 new COVID-19 cases in North Macedonia, 3 patients die, 21 recover

Skopje, 20 April 2020 (MIA) – 18 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia, 3 patients have died, while 21 recovered, the Ministry of Health said Monday.

Of the recovered patients, 16 are from Skopje, 3 from Kumanovo and 2 from Shtip. All 21 patients have recovered after home treatment. The total number of recovered patients in North Macedonia is now 200.

A 46-year-old woman from the village of Labunishta, who was admitted to the Clinic for Infectious Diseases on March 29 and was on ventilators for a while, has died. A 71-year-old man from Prilep, admitted on April 15, has also died at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases. Another 63-year-old woman from Kumanovo, who was admitted for hospital treatment with severe symptoms on April 6 and put on ventilators, has died at the “8 September” General Hospital in Skopje.

Over the past 24 hours, 18 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia, of which 9 are in Kumanovo, two each in Skopje, Shtip and Tetovo, and one each in Veles, Gostivar and Pehchevo.

The total tally of coronavirus patients in North Macedonia is now 1225.

Of these, in Skopje-411, Kumanovo-338, Debar-51, Shtip-34, Prilep-117, Tetovo-57, Struga-55, Veles-59, Bitola-17, Ohrid-15, Kavadarci-4, Gostivar-13, Gevgelija-4, Strumica-2, Kriva Palanka-4, Radovish-4, Krushevo-3, Kochani-27, Probishtip-2, Kichevo-2, Negotino-2, Demir Hisar-1, Makedonski Brod-2, and Pehchevo-1.

263 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the past 24 hours. Of these, 252 through the Institute for Public Health, and 11 PCR-based coronavirus tests through the Acibadem Sistina hospital. A total of 12,133 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in North Macedonia, the press release reads.

Three new patients, from Skopje, Struga and Prilep, respectively, have been hospitalized at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases with mild to severe and severe symptoms, bringing the total number of people treated there for COVID-19 to 56. 18 of them need oxygen support and three have been put on ventilators.

15 new patients have been hospitalized at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje, bringing the total number of people treated there for COVID-19 to 34. Nine of them show severe symptoms and six have been put on ventilators.

14 patients are currently being treated for coronavirus at the Bitola hospital. 15 other coronavirus patients in the city are being treated for the infection at home.

In Shtip, five coronavirus patients are being treated at the hospital, all of whom are stable, and 19 other patients are being treated at home, according to the Health Ministry.