Skopje, 27 March 2020 (MIA) – 18 new patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in North Macedonia over the past 24-hours, bringing the total number of cases until 12:00 to 219, the Health Ministry said Friday.

Of those, 11 new cases were registered in Skopje, four in Prilep, two in Kumanovo, and one in Tetovo.

Thus far, COVID-19 cases have been registered in Skopje (134), Debar (43), Kumanovo (17), Shtip (8), Prilep (6), Veles (3), Ohrid (3), Kavadarci (2), Tetovo (2), and Gostivar (1).