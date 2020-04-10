160 Macedonians repatriated from Belgium and France, 35 to arrive from Abu Dhabi

Skopje, 10 April 2020 (MIA) – 160 Macedonian nationals are being returned home after boarding a charter flight from Brussels and Paris.

It is the eleventh flight organized by the Foreign Ministry to return Macedonians stranded abroad since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Friday.

35 nationals from Abu Dhabi will return home this evening after landing at the Sofia airport. “We are grateful for the solidarity and cooperation with the countries that have helped our citizens, including the Bulgarian government, for the flight from Abu Dhabi to Sofia this evening, which is carrying 35 Macedonian nationals,” the Ministry said.

Also, the Ministry assisted 71 foreign nationals to be repatriated by boarding the flight toward Belgium and France.

So far, 2,704 Macedonian nationals have been repatriated, the Ministry added.