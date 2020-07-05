15 nationals awarded Mden 100,000 through MyVAT prize draw

Skopje, 5 July 2020 (MIA) – 15 people who scanned fiscal receipts in April, May and June were awarded on Saturday Mden 100,000 each through the MyVAT prize draw, the Finance Ministry said in a press release Sunday.

Five of the lucky prize recipients are from Skopje, two from Strumica and Bitola each and one from Prilep, Gostivar, Ohrid, Kriva Palanka, Struga and Tetovo.

In remaining 2020 draws, the press release read, 15 prizes will be awarded each month. Starting July 1, 30 prizes of Mden 1,000 each are awarded through daily draws.

Additionally, the person who wins the December draw, will receive Mden 1,000,000, instead of Mden 3,000,000 as it was originally planned.

“Awarding more prizes, but smaller amounts of money, aims to motivate citizens to scan more fiscal receipts and contribute in the fight against grey economy. Moreover, decreasing the worth of monthly prizes allows us to also give out an annual prize, in addition allocating funds to the COVID-19 fund,” the Finance Ministry said.

Mden 9.7 million of the prize fund, the press release added, will be allocated to Health Ministry and government’s solidarity funds for implementation of health and socio-economic measures.

Scanning receipts has three-fold benefit – it contributes in the fight against informal economy, makes people eligible for VAT refund and gives them an opportunity to win prizes.

Citizens scanned over 85,000,000 fiscal receipts in the first half of 2020.