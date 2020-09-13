14th Sounds of the Old Bazaar taking place in Skopje

Skopje, 13 September 2020 (MIA) – The Sounds of the Old Bazaar Festival of multimedia and multicultural events will take place on Sept. 13-17 at the Skopje Old Bazaar.

The festival, held for 14 years in a row, is aimed at reviving the Old Bazaar by featuring concerts, performances, folklore events, poetry readings, an art colony and at showcasing handicraft works.

It is organized by the City of Skopje and the Culture and Information Center.

Events will take place at venues in downtown Skopje and the Old Bazaar, including the Skopje Fortress, Kursumli An, Suli An among others.